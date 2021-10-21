Microsoft releases new Windows 11 update preview

This Wednesday (20), Microsoft released a new test version of Windows 11 on its developer channel, in the Insider program. As usual, the update seeks to implement general improvements and fixes to the operating system, ensuring a better user experience.

In general, the changes in this new version of Windows 11, numbered “22483”, involve minor problems that would occur when trying to access certain features or functions of the operating system. Some examples include “Webview2” process grouping failures in Task Manager; fixes for the stability of the Search Bar and the reliability of its results; and minor keyboard navigation improvements in Performance Monitor.

Microsoft also introduced an option to update the items displayed in the “Recommendations” section of the Start Menu — a welcome addition, but one that still doesn’t address the lack of customization of the section, one of the top complaints from users.

New version of Windows 11 for developers is more stable. (Source: Microsoft / Reproduction)Source: Microsoft

New Problems Recognized

Complementing the announcement, Microsoft also officially acknowledged some bugs found in the latest test build. Although situational, these problems can plague some users and, for this reason, they have joined the Windows 11 developers’ to-do list.

Below are some of the main issues recognized by Microsoft:

In some cases, you may not be able to enter text when using Search from start or the taskbar. If you have the problem, press WIN + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog and close it.

The taskbar sometimes blinks when switching input methods.

We’re working on fixing an issue that causes tooltips to appear in an unexpected location after hovering over the corner of the taskbar.

After clicking the Search icon on the taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this happens, restart the “Windows Explorer” process and open the search panel again.

Find out about all the changes and fixes in the complete Microsoft list by clicking here.