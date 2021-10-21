Minister guarantees that high electricity bill will be maintained until April – News

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, said this Wednesday (20), in an interview with Record TV, that the tariff flags that make Brazilians’ electricity bills more expensive will be maintained at least until April, even if it rains heavily by then.

“The tariff flag represents the cost of energy generation. When it becomes cheaper, it will be reduced or it will no longer be necessary,” said Albuquerque during the event Parliamentary Front for Competitive Brazil, which discussed the water crisis and the legal framework of the electricity sector .

“We are still having a high cost so that we can get through this without rationing or blackouts. So when conditions improve, and we monitor this on a daily basis, tariffs will be reduced.”

The statement goes against the recent statement by President Jair Bolsonaro, who said last week that would order the minister to remove the red flag from the accounts as early as November.

The red flag has been in effect since June this year and represents BRL 9.49 more in the electricity bill for each kWh consumed by the unit, an increase of 6.78%.

Bento Albuquerque explained that the intention of the federal government is for Brazil to reduce its dependence on energy generated by hydroelectric plants, which are at risk whenever the rains fall less intensely.

At the event, Bento Albuquerque also declared that there is no study in the ministry to sell Petrobras, pointed out by various sectors, including the federal government, as responsible for the rise in fuel prices. Bolsonaro even stated that his dream was to privatize the state-owned company.