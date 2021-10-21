Minister says that Brazil Aid will have a 20% readjustment

The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, said this Wednesday (20th), in a speech at the Palácio do Planalto, that the Auxílio Brasil program, successor to Bolsa Família, will start to be paid in November and will have a general adjustment of 20 % in the value of benefits, in relation to the program that preceded it.

“The permanent program, which is Auxílio Brasil, which succeeds Bolsa Família, this program has an average ticket, so the value of the benefit varies according to the composition of each family. So, there are families that are receiving less than R $100, and there are others who are receiving up to more than R$500. This program will have an adjustment of 20 [%]”he explained.





The minister added that the 20% increase will not be based on the unitary value of the benefit, but on the execution of the entire Auxílio Brasil, which starts to be paid in November.

The beginning of Auxílio Brasil payments coincides with the end of emergency aid, a program launched last year to support vulnerable families during the pandemic and which will have the last installment credited this October. In all, the program served more than 68 million families with a budget of R$ 379 billion.

Minimum value

At the request of President Jair Bolsonaro, informed the minister, all families classified in a situation of poverty and extreme poverty, linked to the Unified Registry of Social Programs (CadÚnico) and the Unified Social Assistance System (SUAS), should receive a minimum amount. of R$ 400 within the new program. To meet this demand, João Roma informed that the government is going to structure a kind of transitory income transfer program, which should last until December of next year.

“We are structuring a transitory benefit, which would work until December of next year, and this transitory benefit would have the purpose of equalizing the payment of these benefits so that no beneficiary family receives less than R$ 400”.

The minister made a point of saying that the government, in dialogue with congressmen in the National Congress, is seeking a way out to finance the new program within the budget set for next year.

“We are not suggesting that the payment of these benefits be made through extraordinary credits. We are seeking, within the government, all the possibilities so that the assistance to these needy Brazilians also goes hand in hand with fiscal responsibility”.

new beneficiaries

Another government announcement is that, with Brazil’s Auxílio, the queue of people awaiting inclusion in the federal government’s social program will be closed. Currently, more than 2 million families expect to receive the benefit.

“Today, the permanent program covers 14.7 million families, and we intend to reach almost 17 million families”, promised João Roma.

Earlier, during an event in Russas (CE), President Jair Bolsonaro declared that the government will increase the value of Auxílio Brasil to a minimum level of R$400 per family.

“Yesterday we decided, as emergency aid is coming to an end, to increase the former Bolsa Família program, now called Auxilio Brasil, at 400 reais,” said the president.

