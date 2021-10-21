Ministry of Economy defends spending ceiling amid the government’s attempt to breach the limit – 10/20/2021 – Market

The Ministry of Economy released this Wednesday (20) a note in which it defends the constitutional rule of spending ceiling, which prevents the real growth of federal spending. The text is released in the midst of a government operation so that, in practice, the limit is exceeded.

This week, on the eve of the 2022 electoral calendar, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) demanded from his ministers a minimum amount of R$400 in aid to the poorest population. The amount is higher than the forecast of R$300 for Auxílio Brasil, which substitutes Bolsa Família, and the strategy outlined is that part of the amount remains outside the spending ceiling.

Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) and his team have always defended in discussions about the future of Bolsa Família that payments remain within the ceiling, and that only extraordinary expenses related to the pandemic remain outside the limit. The view is that the country’s social ills need to be addressed with structural programs, not extraordinary expenses.

Opposed to the discussion, the economic team sought a discourse that this solution is “smaller worse” than others – such as, for example, a program entirely outside the roof. Even so, there are fears in the market and among members of the Ministry that the planned hole will now grow into an even bigger hole to serve the interests of the political class – interested in elections and resources for parliamentary amendments.

The note was released on Wednesday by the SPE (Secretary of Economic Policy) of the Ministry of Economy, headed by secretary Adolfo Sachsida. The text does not mention the discussion of Auxílio Brasil, but defends the maintenance of the ceiling rule one day after the announcement of the new value of the program was suspended.

“Maintaining the Spending Ceiling is crucial in this context [esforço de melhora nas contas públicas], since this measure has allowed the imposition of limits on public spending and contributes to its rationalization”, states the text.





According to the SPE, the ceiling interrupted the worsening of public indebtedness seen until 2016 and generated a stabilization of the indicator, only interrupted by spending linked to Covid-19.

“The fiscal consolidation process, instituted by the Spending Ceiling […], generated a stabilization of the indicator for a period of 3 years, thanks to the expectation of lower interest rates and greater economic growth for longer terms”, says the note.

The SPE says that the rule requires that expenses are listed and that legislative changes control their growth, with greater efficiency in public spending.

“In the long term, fiscal consolidation contributes to the strengthening of the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals, as it reduces the structural interest rate of the economy and acts on the sustainable growth of the GDP”, he says.

The SPE also says that the reduction in public debt is another direct consequence of the fiscal consolidation and structural reforms that have taken place in recent years, in addition to the possibility of a reduction in taxation.

“It can be said that the fiscal consolidation process is a choice of society, because by establishing a structural limit for public spending, it is possible to guarantee the sustainability of public accounts, which allows for the possibility of reducing the tax burden”, says the note.

Although the announcement of the new value of Auxílio Brasil has been suspended, members of the government say that the R$ 400 will be maintained and that the launch will still take place.

Planalto Palace outlined as a strategy to place an endorsement for the payments of the Aid outside the ceiling in the text of the PEC (proposal to amend the Constitution) of the precatório, which is being processed in the Chamber. If the plan goes ahead and the PEC is approved, there would be a constitutional guarantee for out-of-limit payments.