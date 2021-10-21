Ministry of Health employee assigned to the Federal District will have a district health plan in retirement

Employees of the Ministry of Health assigned to the Government of the Federal District (GDF) will not lose their status as beneficiaries of the Supplementary Health Assistance Plan (GDF Saúde) in retirement. A change in Law No. 3.831/2006, which created the Institute of Health Care for DF Servants (INAS), was approved in the second round by the Legislative Chamber, this Wednesday (10/20).

PL nº 2.026/2021, authored by deputies Reginaldo Veras (PDT) and Agaciel Maia (PL) it also determines that the amount of the monthly contribution will consist of the monthly fee paid by the server to GDF Saúde, plus the counterpart value of each beneficiary and dependent, if any – whose individual average will be calculated based on the monthly contribution of 1.5% paid by the DF for each beneficiary.

Servers claim sanction

On Wednesday, dozens of servers attended the session in the gallery of the CLDF plenary, demanding the approval of the text. According to Carlos Henrique Ferreira, director of the Union of Federal Workers in Health, Work, Welfare and Social Assistance in the DF (Sindprev-DF) and the Union of Federal Public Servants in the DF (Sindsep-DF), the category now expects the project to be sanctioned by Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).

“We are servants of the Ministry of Health that we work assigned to the Federal District government. The GDF recently created INAS, a health plan aimed at GDF servers, but we can also join. However, due to the law that is in force, we can only remain members up to 12 months after retirement. In other words, after we retire we will only be in the health plan for a year and then we will be withdrawn. This is wrong”, he details.

“This bill changes the current law so that the Ministry of Health employees assigned to the GDF can remain associated with the health plan indefinitely after retirement. Therefore, it is a demand of the category to the government and we hope it will be met within the short term”, completes the union representative.