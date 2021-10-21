Mion is on Globo. Ivete too. Understand

Marcos Mion and Ivete Sangalo (Photo: Globo)

Change of plans. Marcos Mion, who would pass the command of the “Caldeirão” to Ivete Sangalo in January, she will stay at the post. The presenter was very well evaluated by the direction. The program had both audience and commercial success. But he will keep his commitment to Multishow and is already recording the reality “The Tunnel of Love” in Alphaville. There will be 20 episodes. Work will end in November. After that, Mion will continue to appear on the channel eventually, in big events like Lollapalooza and Rock in Rio.

Ivete Sangalo will be in charge of the second season of “The masked singer Brasil”. The program ended on Tuesday (19) victorious and is one of Globo’s biggest bets for January. She will also feature “Música boa ao vivo” at Multishow. Both are happy. Behind the scenes, the mood is one of celebration.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo