Mion’s wife, Suzana Gullo thanks her husband for his support in the fight against breast cancer | More you

Pink October is the international awareness movement for the control of breast cancer. With place of speech, the businesswoman Suzana Gullo, wife of Marcos Mion, recalled the fight she waged against the disease in 2016, and highlighted the importance of the support of the host of Caldeirão. It was Mion who first noticed the lump in the woman’s breast. Suzana, or Nena, as Mion calls her, recorded a statement, shown during his interview on Mais Você, this Thursday, 10/21. The businesswoman also spoke of her identification with Ana Maria Braga: “We both faced cancer and we are winners!”