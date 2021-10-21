Mion’s wife, Suzana Gullo thanks her husband for his support in the fight against breast cancer | More you

Pink October is the international awareness movement for the control of breast cancer. With place of speech, the businesswoman Suzana Gullo, wife of Marcos Mion, recalled the fight she waged against the disease in 2016, and highlighted the importance of the support of the host of Caldeirão. It was Mion who first noticed the lump in the woman’s breast. Suzana, or Nena, as Mion calls her, recorded a statement, shown during his interview on Mais Você, this Thursday, 10/21. The businesswoman also spoke of her identification with Ana Maria Braga: “We both faced cancer and we are winners!”
“I take this moment to remind all women to undergo routine exams and I want to say that early diagnosis saves lives,” pointed out the businesswoman, who thanked her husband for his partnership in the battle.
“I emphasize the importance of having you with me in the fight against cancer. It’s very sad, but we know that many men abandon women when they are facing a disease like this, and you were very important to me, your support was essential for my cure, for my treatment. Only I know how much you’ve been by my side, believing in us.”
“Thank you so much my love, you are everything to me, I love you more than anything in the world, I am so happy to have this wonderful life with you, to have built our family, and I will be with you forever! “
On social networks, Suzana Gullo warns women about the importance of early diagnosis of breast cancer and talks about her personal experience.
