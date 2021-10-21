Money laundering reveals corruption by Maduro and Chávez – News

Venezuela’s extensive network of corruption is slowly being unraveled by international authorities. This week, two names very close to Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro gained prominence for their involvement in cases of embezzlement and money laundering.

The former head of Venezuela’s secret service, General Hugo Armando Carvajal, known as “El Pollo” Carvajal, revealed to the Spanish justice how the illegal financing of left-wing parties in Latin America and Europe by the Venezuelan government. He reports that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would be one of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

already the Colombian businessman Alex Saab, extradited from Cape Verde, Africa, where he had been imprisoned since June 2020, to the US last Saturday (16), can give details of how he acted to hide Chávez’ assets and to carry out transactions at Maduro’s request, acting as “front of iron” of presidents.

According to an article published by El País, Saab bought US$ 350 million, equivalent to R$ 1.93 billion, in materials that would be used to build houses in Venezuela in 2011. However, the operation was carried out with fictitious contracts signed with shell companies and never resulted in Maduro government works.

The case came into the crosshairs of US authorities when a portion of that money was transferred to bank accounts on US soil. This led to the arrest and extradition of Saab. If held responsible for this crime, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Amid the investigations, the Maduro government sought to shield Saab and treat his current situation on American soil as “kidnapping”. In an attempt to avoid the businessman’s trial and possible arrest, Venezuela granted him citizenship and the title of the country’s ambassador, even after he had already been arrested in Cape Verde.

Last Monday (18), Saab was before a judge in Miami, but the lawyers asked for the hearing to be postponed so that the defense’s strategy could be set up. He must now report to the judge on November 1st.

“He’s here on his initial appearance on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and seven counts of money laundering,” said Judge John J. O’Sullivan of Southeast Florida Federal District Court during a videoconference hearing .

The Venezuelan opposition celebrated the extradition over the weekend, as did Colombian President Iván Duque.

“I hope that all the contributions that Alex Saab makes to the US justice system also show what is behind this network. It is a narco-dictatorship that intended to use this network to launder money,” said the Colombian president, one of the biggest critics of Chavismo. , during an official visit to São Paulo.