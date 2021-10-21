More convenience: Google Phone updated with advanced features for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 was announced yesterday with several advanced features thanks to the new Tensor chip. Some of them are related to voice calls and now they are coming to the Google Phone app which has received a new update.

wait times

The first feature that is coming to the app is Wait Times, which tells you how long it should take to be answered when calling a call center. The graphic is shown within the Phone app even before the call is started.

This feature is created based on information collected from users from the call time at each time, so Google can tell you when the lines are the most congested and indicate the best time to call. Google also claims that the data is collected anonymously, maintaining users’ privacy.

Direct My Call

Direct My Call is a very nice feature for when you need to call a telemarketing center and are answered by recording. It transcribes what is spoken and presents the answering options in the form of answers that you can easily select on the screen instead of memorizing the number corresponding to the option you want to choose.

In addition, the feature is able to understand when the recording asks you to enter some identification number or speak an option out loud. As you may have noticed, this is basically an expansion of Google Duplex.





Google

19 Oct



Google

19 Oct

In addition, the Telephone is now also able to collect more information about unknown calls, the expectation is that this will help to identify even more calls of the type bringing more convenience to users. Finally, Hold For Me will reach Australia, Canada and Japan in the coming months, while Call Screen is already arriving in Germany, Australia, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom. Wait Times and Direct My Call will arrive exclusively in the US with Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Google phone Developer: Google LLC Free of charge Size: Varies by device