Moscow determines that seniors must stay at home for four months

The city of Moscow determined on Tuesday (19) that residents of the Russian capital over 60 years old must stay at home for four months, as a measure to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The measure was released on the day Russia announced a new record of deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic: according to the agency Reuters, 1,015 deaths were reported in 24 hours, in addition to 33,740 new cases.

Moscow’s municipal administration has also determined that companies must keep at least 30% of employees working from home. The new rules will take effect from October 25th.

Also on Tuesday, the Russian government proposed declaring a nine-day period of work stoppage across the country, from October 30 to November 7, as a measure to try to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

According to the EFE agency, the decision was announced by the country’s deputy prime minister, Tatyana Golikova, at a meeting held by the Executive summit to discuss the health crisis. The government member, in addition, said that she was in favor of bringing forward to next Saturday (23) the beginning of the application of the measure in the regions of Russia with the highest number of cases.