Moscow to “lockdown” to contain new covid-19 outbreak in Russia | World

Moscow will once again enter “lockdown” , announced the city authorities on Thursday, to contain the advance of a new outbreak of covid-19 which is affecting all of Russia. Only essential sectors, such as markets and pharmacies, will be able to function between October 28 and November 7, as part of the effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

The announcement was made by the city’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed a week-long holiday across Russia. The strictest measures will be in force in the capital and in the metropolitan region during the days when the population will be able to stay at home without working.

“Experience shows us that days off work are the most effective way to reduce covid infections and mortality,” Sobyanin said in announcing the measures. “They make it possible to break the maximum number of contacts that spread the disease in a short period of time.”

In the last 24 hours, Russia has registered another 1,036 deaths from covid-19 and 36,339 new cases of the disease. Both numbers are the highest confirmed in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The virus has been advancing in the country for weeks, amid low vaccination rates and the reluctance of authorities to reintroduce restrictions.

Although Russia was one of the first countries in the world to announce a vaccine against covid-19, the population is skeptical about the immunizers. Putin returned yesterday to encouraging vaccination, but is reluctant to force Russians to immunize themselves against the virus, a measure adopted by other governments around the world.

Sobyanin had already requested yesterday that elderly people stay at home for four months due to the new wave of cases. He also requested that companies keep at least 30% of their employees working from home.

With today’s announcement, commerce in the capital is expected to close from October 28th, except for stores that sell essential products, such as supermarkets and pharmacies. Bars and restaurants may only make deliveries. Schools and kindergartens will also cease to function during this period.