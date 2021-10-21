most automakers no longer accept orders

The crisis brought about by the lack of chips is leading to a difficult situation for rental companies, who now no longer know what a zero km car in the fleet is. Waiting time is up to 10 months in some cases. With factories stopped or slowing down due to lack of supplies, car rental companies work with what they have.

Paulo Miguel Júnior, chairman of the Board of Abla, an entity that brings together companies in the sector, said: “Most automakers are no longer accepting orders from rental companies.” About deadlines, he says: “There are deadlines of 240 to 300 days for the delivery of vehicles already requested and there is a small rental company that ordered ten cars in December of last year and so far has not received”.

Until the first half, automakers were blocking some specific models, but now, according to the association, virtually the entire range in certain brands is no longer available. In 2019, rental companies received 620,000 cars, a number that dropped to 360,500 in 2020.

For 2021, the forecast is to receive only 380 thousand compared to the initial forecast of 450 thousand. Until September, 310.5 thousand were received and of this total, a third came from Fiat with 105 thousand cars. According to Abla, currently the most purchased are the Argo, Mobi and Gol models, popular cars that can be used especially in application services.

In an industry where rental car turnover is high, the average age reaches 23 months, far above the average of 14 to 15 months before the pandemic. Júnior commented: “All the segments in which we operate are being affected and in the case of outsourced fleets there has been a renewal with the vehicles in use, that is, there are no new models to make the change”.

Currently, the country’s 11,000 car rental companies have 1,070,000 vehicles, only 63,000 more than in 2020. The sector also received back 30,000 app cars, returned due to higher fuel prices and the cost of rents. Today, the leased fleet has 170,000 cars against 200,000 before Covid-19.

Another effect that we will all feel in our pockets from January 2022 is the increase in IPVA. This tax is based on the Fipe table, which was inflated by the increase in used ones. In this case, part of the problem comes from the rental companies.

Miguel Júnior explained: “Since we are holding used cars in rental companies, there was a significant reduction in the offer of these models in retail, with the scarcity of products causing an increase in prices”. Without the transfer to multi-brand stores and dealerships, rental companies keep their used cars in service, even though customers are unhappy, because there is no replacement.

Just like a snowball, the lack of chips causes several unwanted effects on the automotive sector and also on the national economy, which will certainly take longer to recover.

