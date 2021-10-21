Mount Aso: Japan’s volcano erupts and images are impressive

O Mount Aso, a volcano on the island of Kyushu, in the Japan had a great eruption this Wednesday morning. Ashes were spewed up to an altitude of 3,500 meters, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which monitors volcanic activity in the region.

Images posted on social networks accurately show the moment when the volcano erupts and the frightening cloud that spreads across the Monte Aso region.

Check out images of the explosion:

Mount Aso in Japan’s Kyushu region has erupted. Smoke billowed out of peak in Kumamoto Prefecture, starting at 11:43 am on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/n3YvBdnxkt — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) October 20, 2021

BREAKING: Mt. Aso has erupted in Japan pic.twitter.com/k6iurXo1ta — Anonymous (@LatestAnonNews) October 20, 2021

The last eruption of Mount Aso was recorded in 2019, but it did not have these proportions.

Now, the Japanese Meteorological Agency recommends that people living in the vicinity of the volcano stay at home, as well as recommending that windows be closed to prevent people from being affected by the toxic gases emitted in the eruption.

“Citizens should be on the lookout for rocks that may fall from the sky, as well as objects that are on fire.“, said the JMA spokesperson, Tomoaki Ozaki. “Care is also needed even in regions far from the volcano, as the volcano can carry toxic particles and gases“, continued.

Japan has 110 active volcanoes and monitors the activity of 47 of them. The country is part of the so-called Circle of Fire, a region of great seismic and volcanic activity on the planet, which extends from Chile to New Zealand, passing through the entire Pacific coast of America and the meeting between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific.

In 2014, Japan had its deadliest eruption since the 1920s, when Mount Ontake, in Nagano Prefecture, erupted. 63 people died at the time.