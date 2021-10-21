‘Mutual Respect Relationship’ · TV News

After 36 years of work, Patricia Pillar did not have her contract renewed with Globo and left the channel. “Relationship of mutual respect”, pointed out the actress on Wednesday (20), to define the new mode of hiring. The artist will be free to negotiate with other broadcasters, streaming and will be able to return to her old house with a bond per work.

“It has been a relationship of mutual respect throughout this period. I leave many friends, a beautiful story built in partnership, and the door is open for new projects,” said Patricia in an interview with journalist Guilherme Amado, from Metrópoles. The information has been confirmed by TV news with the actress’s press office.

“I was alternating these two types of contract [fixo e por obra] all this time. The freedom to choose the projects in which I participated has always guided me”, added the actress.

After presenting the program FM TV, on Manchete, Patricia was hired by Globo in 1985 and soon debuted in the soap opera Roque Santeiro, shown in the same year. Since then, she has achieved prominent roles in the network, such as Luana in O Rei do Gado (1996), Flora in A Favorita (2008) and Isabel in Amores Roubados (2014).

Patrícia’s last work at Globo was a special appearance as herself in the soap opera Salve-se Quem Puder (2020).

Sought out by the report, Globo did not answer the questions until the publication of this text.