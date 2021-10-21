Mysterious Motorola phone has leaked design and may be released soon

On the device the Motorola logo must work as a fingerprint reader, and there are two rear cameras together with an LED flash.

According to the folks at MySmartPrice, Motorola’s new smartphone will be an intermediary and must follow the already known design line from the manufacturer. Also, as we can see from the leaky renderings, the mysterious phone should be sold in blue and black, but it will also have the green color variant.

Apparently, early November may be busy for Motorola, as the company is ready to launch a new smartphone that has the number XT2165-3. So far, no one knows what the brand name for the device will be, but images were leaked today.

When looking at the front of the smartphone, we realize that there is no doubt that this device is a basic intermediary. That’s because, despite the hole for the front camera, the screen has considerable edges, mostly at the bottom.

The volume and power buttons are on the right and the FCC makes it clear that the device supports only 4G connection.

For now, Motorola has not confirmed the official name of the leaked smartphone. Anyway, considering that the company uses the XT206xx numbering for the One Fusion line, everything indicates that he could be the next member of this family.

What did you think of the look of the Motorola Intermediate? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.