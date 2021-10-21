Narrator exhibits clean in São Paulo in 2022; see who can leave

Credit: Reproduction/YouTube

In 12th place in the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo has a very disappointing campaign in Serie A. Right now, in addition to escaping from relegation, Tricolor will fight to pick a spot in the next edition of Libertadores da América. Whether or not the goal is achieved, one thing is certain: there will be changes in the squad for 2022. next.

Without naming names, that’s what the narrator Nilson César, from Rádio Jovem Pan. During the ‘Sport in Discussion’, he spoke about the change in posture with the change in the technical command.

“It should have a great clean for 2022 and punctual signings, very similar to what Corinthians did. Cleaning up some players who clearly didn’t try hard enough. Do you know the cast like that, suddenly the coach leaves and starts running like crazy? At Flamengo it was the same thing, Rogério left and the team started to fly”, said Nilson.

“Clearly you realize that guys are completely unreliable. The objective of São Paulo is to find a place to compete in the pre-liberators. It has all the conditions to do it”, added Nilson.

Possible departures from São Paulo for 2022

rojas

The striker who has a contract until December this year is one that will not stay. In addition to being a reserve on the São Paulo team, the fact of occupying the position of a foreigner also weighs heavily. Remember that there is a limit of ‘gringos’ listed in national competitions.

William

With many injuries during the year, the steering wheel is one more that will hardly stay. The cost benefit will be evaluated.

Liziero, Luan, Igor Gomes and Gabriel Sara

Due to the need for cash, São Paulo has publicly admitted that it will need to make sales to gain financial respite. The quartet formed in Cotia already attracts eyes from abroad and the Tricolor is waiting for proposals in December.

eder

Like Willian, its cost-benefit will also be discussed by management. Recently, the striker even asked for a contract termination, as it was little used by the then coach Crespo.

