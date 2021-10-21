National terror, Curupira – The Forest Devil accused of religious racism

Presented by its producers as the first horror film in Maranhão, Curupira – O Demônio da Floresta hasn’t even premiered and is already causing controversy. Scheduled for release in theaters on October 28, the feature film by filmmaker Erlanes Duarte had its trailer and poster released on Sunday (17).

In both, the figure of Brazilian folklore appears in a terrifying way, always lurking in the forest. And this was interpreted by users of social networks as a demonization of indigenous culture and a lack of respect for native peoples. The project was also accused of promoting religious racism.

Watch the trailer for Curupira – The Forest Demon:

Among the comments: “colonialism is the true devil of the forest”, “this is the view that white has of the curupira” and “Curupira is a guardian of the forests, a hero, but they decide to simply take the figure and turn it into a villain” were some of the comments from Twitter users outraged by the production.

The boy with red hair and feet turned backwards is one of the symbols of national folklore as a guardian of forests and animals and has been represented several times in Brazilian audiovisual – the last was in the series Cidade Invisível on Netflix, in which the character was played by Fábio Lago. Erlanes Duarte’s project, however, aims to present the “dark” side of the character, within the context of a slasher film – a sub-genre of horror that almost always involves bloody murders. In the plot, six young people go on a walk through the forest and are chased by the creature.

The whites as always, treating Indigenous spiritual beings as “DEMONS”, it is like that with the Black Peoples, with us, they wouldn’t do any different!

“Whites as always, treating Indigenous spiritual beings as “DEMONS”, it’s like that with Black People, with us, they wouldn’t do any different! Absurd!”, wrote indigenous activist Emerson Pataxó, Executive Secretary of the Association of Indigenous Pataxó Youth.

Even before the controversy erupted, filmmaker Erlanes Duarte had already declared that it was a “great responsibility” to represent Curupira in a dark context. To the newspaper O Globo this Monday (18), the director of films such as Muleque té Doido said that the film “raised an important debate”: “We are talking about an entirely fictional work. The film is not intended to offend and is not intended to offend it offends no indigenous religion, person or ethnicity. We do not touch on these subjects in the film. But, apart from the fiction, what the film shows is the discussion about the preservation of the environment.”

Fabio Lago from Bahia plays Curupira in the series Cidade Invisível, on Netflix (disclosure)

Duarte explains that, in the film, Curupira maintains his essence, as he remains the protector of the woods: “He personifies in a strong and incisive way, and there, it is the great debate of the film, the way in which nature responds to mistreatment of the man. Unfortunately, people are judging the book by its cover, not having read it yet. But I’m sure everyone will understand the true message of the movie after watching it.”

Curupira is distributed by O2 Play and produced by Raça Ruim Filmes and Lengo Studius.