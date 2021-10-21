Netflix Big Boss Admits Mistake By Mopping Up for Transphobic Jokes · TV News

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and one of Netflix’s bigwigs, admitted he was wrong after wiping out Dave Chappelle’s transphobic jokes on The Closer special, the latest collaboration between the comedian and the streaming service.

At the time, in an internal communication sent to company employees, Sarandos suggested that Chappelle’s comments “did not directly reflect the harm done in real life”. After his position was publicly leaked, the executive suffered numerous criticisms.

The internal repercussions were negative and brought together trans employees of Netflix, artists from the LGBTQIA+ community and supporters of the movement against Sarandos and Chappelle. In an interview with Deadline website, the kingpin of the streaming giant admitted its failure.

“First, right off the bat, I messed up with internal communication — and not just mechanically. were passing. I say this because I respect them so much and I love their contributions to Netflix,” he said.

Sarandos suggested that the fact that the internal communiqué was leaked hindered the company’s progress in the case. According to him, it was an unprecedented situation within Netflix.

“We’re in uncharted terrain here, we’ve never had internal emails leaked to the press before, and I would say the problem with that is that there was a conversation going on. That’s an email and it came out as a big statement.” he continued.

Regarding the content reproduced in the text, the executive reaffirmed his mistake in not relating Chappelle’s special to the real world and added that this is not his view of things — much less Netflix’s.

The big thing should have been that it’s clear that narratives have an impact on the real world, sometimes positive and sometimes negative. That’s why I work here, this content can really make the world a better place through our storytelling, screen representation and all of that stuff. So it was a gross oversimplification and it didn’t go down as it should. It came out with a very general statement that storytelling has no impact on the real world, which is the opposite of anything I’ve ever said, thought, or felt.

After the controversies involving Sarandos and Chappelle, the group formed by employees and artists of Netflix organized a peaceful protest in front of the main headquarters of the platform, in the United States. About the decision to keep the comedian’s special in the unedited catalog, the executive said he has no regrets.

“Stand-up comedy is a very unique voice art form. The comedians test material for up to two years before recording their special, so we don’t really get involved and interfere with the material itself. kind of stand-up comedy and certainly consistent with Chappelle’s mood, so I don’t think a warning or an edit would have been appropriate.”