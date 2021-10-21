Netflix CEO assumes error in Dave Chappelle case

The co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos talked about the company’s failures in the case of the comedian Dave Chappelle, which offended the LGBTQIA+ community in its special for streaming.

“Obviously, I screwed up internal communication. I should have led with a lot more humanity. Meaning, I had a group of employees who were definitely feeling the pain of a decision we made. anything”, he told NBC.

The executive’s statement comes a day before the protest organized by its company employees. the demonstration will receive the support of several stars want from Hollywood. Angelica Ross (Pose), Jonathan Van Ness (queer eye), Eureka O’Hara (AJ and The Queen), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Sara Ramirez (Grey’s Anatomy), Colton Haynes (arrow), TS Madison (Zola), Our Lady J (Pose), Alexandra Billings (Transparent) and Joey Soloway (United States of Tara) will join the platform workers in the act of this Wednesday (20) (via Variety).

The call for the act, which will take place at Netflix’s headquarters in Los Angeles, reinforces that the employees involved will ask for changes in the “social ecology that Netflix leaders find ethically fun and establish policies and regulations that protect workers and consumers”.