Netflix Rebel: Here’s the first music video… singing RBD!

The new generation of “Rebel” has arrived! Netflix released, this Wednesday (10/20), the first music video with the cast of the reboot. In the video, the actors sing the song “Rebel”, success of RBD, which will be used in this new version. The series premieres on January 5th on the streaming service!

The song also played on Mexican radio this Wednesday morning. Thus, Netflix starts promoting the musical group even before the series premieres, reversing the order of what was done in soap operas – both in “Rebelde” in Mexico and in Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, India and Chile.

The new generation of “Rebel”

Azul Guaita, Giovanna Grigio, Franco Masini, Alejandro Puente, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Lizeth Selene and Sergio Mayer Mori they were the actors chosen to live the new generation of Elite Way School students. Giovanna Grigio is Brazilian and starred in the remake of “Chiquititas” (SBT), playing Mili. She also did “Malhação” (Globo).

There won’t be a new Mia, a new Roberta or a new Lupita. But, according to rumors, one of the students will be related to Mia Colucci – a little joke for the older and more nostalgic audience of the Mexican version. The new characters are supposedly called Sebas, Emilia, Dixon, Esteban, Jana Cohen, MJ, Luka Colucci and Andi.

The importance of RBD in reboot

Netflix’s “Rebel” will pay tribute to the RBD. At Elite Way School, there will be a permanent exhibition with some outstanding items in the group’s career, which appeared in the Mexican soap opera. A photo released brings uniforms, accessories, awards and platinum discs.

O RBD will be remembered as a group of alumni who studied at high school and serve as an inspiration to new students. In this way, it is clear that the reboot comes closer to the Mexican version of the novel.