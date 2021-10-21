Netflix: Streaming Announces New Way to Measure Audience; check out!

Recently, in an interview with the portal the street, Netflix representatives announced that the company is changing the way it measures the audience of its productions. The positioning was also disclosed in the company’s 3rd quarter earnings report.

Traditionally, the streaming service considers the number of accounts that access a certain program. However, now, the platform will consider the number of hours watched of its movies and series.

According to Netflix, this new approach will provide better data for the public and for the company, which can develop strategies to increase engagement and satisfaction about its titles.

(Netflix/Reproduction)Source: Netflix

Currently, Round 6 it materialized as the company’s biggest hit, with 142 million people playing the show in its first 4 weeks.

The success was so great that experts estimate revenues of approximately US$ 900 million, which is equivalent to 40 times the amount spent by the company in developing the series.

Netflix arrived in Brazil in 2011 and is currently one of the most popular streaming services in the country, having around 15 million subscribers.

