new blockchain game rewards players for real-life steps

O genopets is a blockchain game that inaugurates a new monetization model for users: move-to-earn, or move to win. The MMORPG (Multiplayer Online RPG) game will use data from players’ cell phones and smartwatches to convert real-life steps into rewards within the game’s environment.

Albert Chen, the CEO of genopets, stated in a press release that this is a way to “generate passive income for people by encouraging them to stay physically active.”

Unlike games in the play-to-win model (play-to-earn) where you need to make an initial investment to be able to start playing, creating a barrier to entry for many users, the NFTs of the fantastic creatures needed to participate in the battles and challenges of genopets will be free. Thus, the developers aim to win over players who are not yet part of the crypto community.

gameplay

According to the project website, each genopet is created based on psychographic and biometric data of players, making them unique through an algorithm that determines the aesthetic attributes and abilities of creatures.

Genopets. Source: genopets.me

After lying their NFTs, players must choose a “virtual habitat” for their characters. So, there will be a marketplace offering additional items to increase the genopets players in any way they want.

With regard to gameplay genopets is similar to the already classic Axie Infinity. After creating their characters, players can engage in battles or what the developers call “cognitive mini-games”. These small challenges have a fast-paced one designed to test players’ reaction speed, memory, spatial sense and other cognitive factors.

the team of genopets has just raised $8.3 million in an investment round seed led by Konvoy Ventures and Pantera Capital, with investments from Alameda Research, Old Fashion Research, Solana Capital, Xoogler Ventures, Mechanism Capital and Animoca Brands.

Pantera Capital partner Paul Veradittakit said in an interview with Coindesk that the project fits into one of the sectors with the greatest growth potential in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industry:

“The method play-to-earn spawned an intersection between online gaming and the blockchain that impressed users: earning real money in proportion to your in-game performance. This is a trend we’ve been monitoring very closely. We believe this will totally transform the gaming industry and embed millions of users in the crypto ecosystem.”

As Cointelegraph Brazil recently reported, the Epic Games Store opened its doors to blockchain games after competitor Steam banned them from its platform.

