New FGTS withdrawal is available for group of workers; understand

Caixa Econômica Federal is responsible for carrying out the transfers of the withdrawal-anniversary of the FGTS. Deposit will be made according to account balance.

You tworkers who were born in October can now withdraw money from the FGTS birthday withdrawal (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service). The deposits were made from October 1st to those who joined the modality before the start of transfers. The interested party has three months to withdraw the money.

The withdrawal-birthday modality was created as a way for the worker to obtain extra income, without having to withdraw the FGTS in full. The deposit is made by Caixa Econômica Federal and is the only way in which the worker does not have to comply with the withdrawal laws for FGTS, such as being fired without just cause.

Birthday loot amounts

The amount of money deposited in the birthday withdrawal varies according to the balance that the worker has in his/her account. The FGTS has established a percentage according to the total resources. Check out how much each person can withdraw:

Up to R$500.00: 50.0%;

From R$500.01 to R$1,000.00: 40.0%;

From R$1,000.01 to R$5,000.00: 30.0%;

From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00: 20.0%;

From BRL 10000.01 to BRL 15,000.00: 15.0%;

From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00: 10.0%;

Above R$20,000.01: 5.0%.

In addition to the percentage, workers with accounts over R$1,000.01 are entitled to an extra amount, according to the rules of the withdrawal-birthday.

How to request birthday withdrawal

The birthday withdrawal can be requested by the worker online. To join the modality, see the instructions below:

Download the FGTS app download (Android or iOS);

Then access your account (login and password). If you don’t have an account, create a new one for free.

Then tap “My FGTS”;

Go to the option “Birthday withdrawal”;

A page will open with the terms and conditions of the withdrawal-birthday. Read the clauses carefully;

If you agree, press “agree”;

Afterwards, click on “Join Cashout-Birthday”;

Once this is done, in the month of your birthday, Caixa will deposit the FGTS birthday withdrawal every year, according to the amounts mentioned. It is noteworthy that those who join the modality, in turn, will no longer have rights to the full amount of the FGTS in the event of dismissal for just cause.