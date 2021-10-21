New fundamental force of nature could be real if this study is correct

Ten years ago, an experiment has been taking place at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world’s largest particle accelerator, which seeks to find an answer to an anomaly found in the decay of a quark known as the “beauty quark”. In March of this year, scientists found an exciting clue: it could be that a new fundamental force is behind this anomaly. Now, updates to the experiment show that, indeed, scientists may be on their way to a revolutionary discovery.

In order not to create excessive expectations, the scientists of the LHCb experiment (acronym for Large Hadron Collider beauty experiment, where beauty refers to the beauty quarks) warn that there is still a lot of work to do to collect evidence to support and justify the “invention” of a new physics . But if a new fundamental force is found, not only will there be new physics, but doors may open to finally understand other mysteries of the universe, such as the nature of dark matter and the unification between General Relativity and quantum mechanics.

What is LHCb about?

Graphic illustrating the Standard Model of Particle Physics (Image: Reproduction/MissMJ/Wikimedia Commons)

The Standard Model of particles is the most successful scientific theory ever written and has withstood decades of testing. But scientists know it must be incomplete. Furthermore, repeated particle accelerator experiments are showing results that the Standard Model cannot explain. Beauty quarks, which are reputedly unstable, decay into other particles in a fraction of a minute, and “turn” into muons and electrons, producing both in equal amounts. However, the LHCb found an uneven amount of these particles.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

During the experiments at the LHC and in other studies around the world, scientists are finding beautiful quarks decaying into muons less often than they decay into electrons, which is odd since the decay should be equal. The only explanation for a different rate is the presence of particles never seen before, influencing the decay. And, roughly speaking, particles never seen before acting on the decay of quarks can signify the existence of a new fundamental force of nature.

This conclusion is because the decay of beauty quarks is mediated by one of the three fundamental forces described by the Standard Model, the weak force. The anomaly has been observed over the last decade, but there is still a high degree of uncertainty. Looking back at the picture and looking at the cases together, it’s very tempting to announce “outside the box” that there is evidence of a fundamental new force, but caution is needed. To establish and justify studies that will create new rules for physics, five sigmas are needed, that is, a very high degree of certainty. So far, scientists have 3 sigma.

The new results

When quarks collide in the particle accelerator, the unexpected happens: they produce unequal amounts of electrons and muons

(Image: Reproduction/CERN/LHCb)

As the LHCb is updated with new budgets, a team has for the first time studied beauty quark decays directly. The March study looked at beauty quarks paired with “up” quarks, while the new research looked at two decays: one from beauty quarks paired with “down” quarks and one paired with “up” quarks as well. The idea is that the decay must be the same if there really is a new force affecting the beauty quark.

According to the statement from this new research, muon decays happened only about 70% of the time compared to electron decay. For comparison, the March announcement showed an 80% rate, so the new analysis appears to have seen even fewer muons. On the other hand, they have a higher chance of error, with only two sigma. The result is exciting, but not accurate enough to claim evidence of new strength.

Still, there are plenty of reasons for research to continue “chasing” the supposed anomaly until it is proven that it is not an unfortunate work of chance. The new study is very much in line with the previous result, which serves as a motivation for scientists working in the field of “flavor” physics (in particle physics, flavor is a set of quantum numbers that characterizes different types of quarks).

Poster of the São Paulo Research and Analysis Center on the Standard Model and the elemental forces of nature (Image: Reproduction/São Paulo Research and Analysis Center)

Finally, other experiments at the LHC and Belle 2 in Japan are close to obtaining and announcing the same measurements. Despite every caution not to cause a false alarm, it’s exciting to think that we may be watching the discovery of completely new physics about our universe unfold.

The result of the new research on beauty quark decay is available on arXiv and awaits peer review.

Source: The Conversation