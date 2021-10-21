New images from God of War Ragnarok show the visual richness • Eurogamer.pt

The official God of War Ragnarok page on the PlayStation website has been updated this week, revealing more information about the story and some new (and better quality old) footage.

God of War Ragnarok has a release date set for 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Stay with all the details and images available on the official website. Looking forward to playing the next game in the saga?

From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the acclaimed God of War (2018). Kratos and Atreus will have to venture into each of the nine realms in search of answers to prepare for the prophetic battle that will bring the end of the world. Together, Kratos and Atreus will venture into the depths of the nine realms in search of answers as Asgard’s forces prepare for war. Along the way, they’ll explore stunning mythical landscapes, recruit allies and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök draws ever closer, Kratos and Atreus will have to choose between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms…

There are those who break with fate

Atreus seeks information that will help him understand the prophecy of “Loki” and the role he will have to play in Ragnarök. Kratos will have to choose between being chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes and freeing himself from the past in order to be the father Atreus needs.

War weapons

The Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, and Guardian’s Shield are back, along with a host of new abilities from Kratos and Atreus. As he battles gods and monsters from the nine realms, Kratos – and his deadly Spartan abilities – will be tested like never before as he fights to protect his family.

explore the realms

Venture across breathtakingly dangerous landscapes and face a wide variety of creatures, monsters and Norse gods as Kratos and Atreus look for answers and allies.