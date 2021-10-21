New study suggests Vikings were in America exactly a thousand years ago

The Vikings used their boats to cross the Atlantic Ocean and settled in Canada as early as 1021, according to a new study that gives the exact first date for Europeans in the Americas.

The study examined wooden artifacts from a previously undated Viking settlement in Newfoundland, which provides the earliest known record of humans crossing the Atlantic to reach the Americas.

The site, known as L’Anse aux Meadows, is located on Newfoundland’s northern peninsula.

The researchers arrived at a definite date thanks to two unlikely sources: chopped wood and a solar storm that occurred more than a thousand years ago.

When the Vikings arrived at L’Anse aux Meadows, they felled trees with metal blades, which were not produced by the indigenous population living in the area at the time. The pieces of wood, left behind in the settlement, came from three different trees.

Inside these pieces were tree rings – including a clear marker for the year 993. The year before, scientists knew that a massive solar storm had occurred, releasing a stream of cosmic rays, or highly energetic particles, from the sun at nearly the speed of light. .

This left a noticeable and distinct signature on the tree rings in the year 993.

“The distinct increase in radiocarbon production that occurred between 992 and 993 AD was detected in tree ring archives around the world,” said Michael Dee, lead author of the study and associate professor of isotope chronology at the University of Groningen, in Netherlands.

All three wooden objects show the same sign of the solar storm exactly 29 growth rings before meeting the edge of the bark.

“Finding the sign of the 29 solar storm growth rings in the shell allowed us to conclude that the cutting activity occurred in the year 1021 AD,” said Margot Kuitems, study co-author and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Groningen.

A study including these findings was published Wednesday (20) in the journal Nature.

global exploration

Setting this date suggests that this is the first known presence of Europeans in the Americas before Christopher Columbus, as well as the first evidence in all of human migration and exploration that the Atlantic was crossed, Dee said.

The Vikings also established a presence in Iceland and Greenland to the west before reaching the site of L’Anse aux Meadows.

“Vikings are believed to have ventured west to find new raw materials, mainly wood,” said Dee. “Traveling across continents in search of such materials has been described as the first step in globalization.”

While the exact number of trips to the Americas, or how long they stayed there, is unclear, current evidence shows it was probably a short stay for the Vikings.

But there is evidence at the L’Anse aux Meadows site that the Vikings explored areas south of Newfoundland while in the Americas.

Earlier attempts to understand when the Vikings reached the Americas have their roots in the Icelandic sagas, but these were once oral histories written centuries after they actually took place.

The sagas are full of fantastic notes, but they also point to potential encounters between the Vikings and the indigenous peoples of the Americas. Some of these events were described as kind and others violent.

When confronted with medieval texts, including one recently discovered, it appears that other Europeans knew that the Vikings had reached a new land across the Atlantic.

Combining modern research techniques and the discovery of other texts could help establish a timeline for Vikings in the Americas, as well as who else knew about it, Dee said.

Depicting Viking Footprints

Finding archaeological evidence to support the sagas stories is much more difficult.

“This date serves as an anchor point for the Icelandic sagas,” said Dee. “It’s close to date estimates based on these sagas and therefore adds some credibility to the stories they contain about exploring the Americas and interacting with indigenous inhabitants. However, it is later than most sagas experts would have expected.”

Previously, researchers believed that Vikings were in the Americas in the late 1990s or early 1000s.

“That means the Vikings arrived a little later, or they either came and went for a longer period, or they stayed longer than most expected,” Dee said.

The use of cosmic ray events can help researchers to study and date other historic sites considered to be of Viking or medieval origin, because there are at least two events that occurred during this period, in 775 and 993. Researchers are also trying to track down other storms. solar cells, and so far they have confirmed another that occurred in 660 BC.

Previously, Dee’s team used this method of dating at another historic site with an unknown age prior to radiocarbon dating of the exact year.

Looking to the future, Dee and his colleagues want to delve deeper into the history of Nordic exploration of the North Atlantic, he said. They are already applying their dating method to other “chronological issues” around the world.

“Over time, it is hoped that such research will provide new explanatory insights into the history of the human past,” said Dee.

