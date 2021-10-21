New York City Council decides to remove statue of Thomas Jefferson for his slavery past

NEW YORK – A statue of the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, will be removed from the assembly hall of New York City Council because of his slavery past. The decision was taken this Monday by the Public Design Commission of the city. The removal of the sculpture was unanimously approved.

Installed in 1833, the statue currently occupies a prominent place at the main entrance to the Chamber. A destination has not yet been determined for the sculpture, which is a replica of the one created by Pierre-Jean David D’Angers and is on the US Capitol, according to The New York Times.

Statue of Thomas Jefferson in the New York City Council Photo: CARLO ALLEGRI / REUTERS

Debate over the statue’s removal gained momentum last year after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. The murder of the black man by the white agent has increased discussions about racism in the United States.

Considered one of the founding fathers of the United States and author of the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson had a history of slavery. According to the New York Times, the former president owned more than 600 slaves. The newspaper also claims that he raped at least one of these enslaved people.

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, spoke out about the removal of the statue. He said he understood how Jefferson’s past “deeply bothers people and why they think it’s something that can’t be ignored.”

Democratic Councilwoman Inez Barron said the Jefferson statue should not be in “a position of honor, recognition and honor” in the House. In an interview with NPR, the congresswoman added that the former president “felt that blacks were inferior to whites – in his own words.”

The vote set a deadline until the end of this year for the removal of the statue. However, local authorities are still looking for a new place to install the sculpture.