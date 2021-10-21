New York Forces Police and Firefighters to Get Vaccinated

After teachers and health professionals, the city of New York will force police, firefighters and other municipal workers to take the vaccine against covid-19, announced this Wednesday (20) Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“The obligation will go into effect on November 1 for all the city’s workforce, including the police, firefighters and street sweepers,” who will have to present a vaccination certificate to continue working, according to a statement released by the municipality.

“The battle is far from over,” warned De Blasio at a news conference. “Vaccination made a difference and we have to go even further” and “vaccine is the means”.

After praising the performance of key workers throughout the health crisis, “it’s time for them to show their city the way to end the pandemic once and for all.”

To encourage vaccination, the municipality promises to pay 500 dollars to those who receive the first dose by October 29th. From this date onwards, the reluctant will no longer receive their salary “until they present proof of vaccination to their superiors”, and may even lose their jobs, as is already happening with teachers and health professionals who refused the vaccine.

The only exception to the measure is the category of prison guards, for whom enforcement has been postponed until December 1 due to a lack of officers at Rikers Island Prison, where worsening detention conditions have been repeatedly denounced in recent weeks.

At least 71% of the 160,000 city employees affected by the city’s decision have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, meaning that 46,000 people have not yet been immunized.

Until now, the obligation affected only some professions most exposed to the public, such as teachers and health professionals. The others had the option of having a negative test each week in order to work.

Heavily affected by the pandemic in 2020, New York already requires a vaccination certificate for many activities in closed places, such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters and gyms.

More than 34,000 people have died from covid-19 in the city of more than eight million people.

Police officers are more resistant to vaccines

New York’s main police union, the Police Benevolent Association, has already announced that it will appeal the municipal ruling in court.

“Now that the city has unilaterally decided to impose this order, we will proceed with legal action to protect the rights of our members,” union president Patrick J. Lynch said in a statement posted on Twitter.

In the United States, the police have been more reticent to the vaccine than in the rest of the population. However, according to the website Officer Down, 228 police officers died in the United States from covid-19 in 2021, which makes it the main cause of death on the job, since, in total, there have been 356 registered deaths on the job so far.

Given the population’s resistance to getting vaccinated, more and more cities and states are resorting to mandatory vaccines to curb the coronavirus, which has killed 728,400 people in the United States, 1,557 in the last 24 hours.

On Monday (18), the order enacted by authorities in August came into effect in Washington State, on the west coast of the country, which requires its 800,000 public employees to be vaccinated.

The city of San Francisco, Calif., also gave a November 1 deadline for its 35,000 employees to be vaccinated. In Texas, on the other hand, the Republican governor banned the mandatory requirement of the vaccine, including in private companies.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the president of the local police union, John Catanzara, keep an arm wrestling over vaccines and whether public authorities have the right to enforce vaccinations.

The main police union has asked its members to refuse to say whether they are vaccinated or not, as Chicago returns to the top of the US murder statistics, with 639 homicides this year as of Oct. 13, an index of 55 % higher than registered two years ago.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s government plans to start vaccinating against covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 in November, a measure that will enable an additional 28 million people to be immunized in the country.

Until this Wednesday, 77.1% of the population over 12 years old had already received one or more doses of the vaccine against covid-19.