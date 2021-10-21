News from France and Region

Magazine Luiza took first place in the ranking of the best companies to work for in Brazil in 2021. The result was announced at a virtual party promoted by the magazine Business season and GPTW (Great Place To Work), held last Monday night, 18.
The Franca store chain was champion among companies with more than 10 thousand employees. Magazine Luiza has 27,772 employees. Itaú Unibanco (88,079) and Vivo (31,814) complete the podium.
The company has been present in the ranking since the second year of the award in 1988. In the last edition, held in 2020, Magazine Luiza ended up occupying second place. “It is the recognition of our belief that people are the most important asset of a company, and of our culture, based on people who like people”, emphasizes Frederico Trajano, CEO of Magalu.
The GPTW institute awarded 150 companies in four categories: ten Giant companies (with 10,000 or more employees); 70 Large companies (between 1,000 and 9,999 employees) and 70 Medium Companies (100 to 999 employees) – this divided into national and multinational companies. The Magalu Consortium, which belongs to the Magazine Luiza Group, was ranked second in the category of medium-sized national organizations.
The GPTW national ranking is based on questionnaires answered anonymously by employees of participating companies. The institute evaluated more than 4,000 national and multinational companies operating in the country.
“It is not one action or another, but the whole of the work. When we select people who fit in with our culture, we respect them, challenge them and value their efforts, they feel satisfied and deliver a better result”, says Patricia Pugas, executive director of People Management at Magalu.
Check out the top three in each category:
Giant Companies
1st Magazine Luiza: 27,772 employees
2nd Itaú Unibanco: 88,079 employees
3rd Live: 31,814 employees
Large companies
1st Caterpillar: 4,314 employees
2nd Tokio Marine Insurer: 2,115 employees
3rd SAP Labs Latin America: 1,442 employees
Medium Multinational Companies
1st Microsoft Informática Ltda.: 863 employees
2nd Visa: 392 employees
3rd Hilton: 362 employees
Medium National Companies
1st Radix: 780 employees
2nd Magalu Consortium: 249 employees
3rd Supera Farma Laboratórios SA: 750 employees
