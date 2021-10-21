Nine players who played the first major in history will be in PGL Major Stockholm 2021 | DRAFT5

Two thousand eight hundred and eighty-nine days is what separates the beginning of the first Major in the history of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, a DreamHack Winter 2013, until the next event of Valve. Since then, the professional scene has witnessed eras and teams that dominated the professional scene and established themselves at the top for a short or long period of time.
Meanwhile, the players, primarily responsible for keeping this crank turning, were also subject to several changes. While some abandoned the competitive, others continue in the fight until today. Of so many that were part of the game’s history, only nine of them were present in the first Major of history will also be present in the PGL Major Stockholm 2021.
Despite not being present as a player in the Swedish competition, Eric “adren” Hoag also thickens the list of athletes present in the DreamHack Winter 2013. However, he will reach the Major as a coach, occupying a different role than he was almost ten years ago, when he still competed with mouse and keyboard in hand.
|Name
|Team at DreamHack Winter 2013
|Team at PGL Major Stockholm 2021
|Casper “cadian” Moller
|Xapso
|heroic
|Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer
|LGB eSports
|Make Clan
|Finn”karrigan” Andersen
|n!faculty
|Make Clan
|Dan “apEX” Madesclaire
|Clan-Mystik
|vitality
|Richard “shox” Papillon
|VeryGames
|vitality
|Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
|Copenhagen Wolves
|astralis
|Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth
|Copenhagen Wolves
|astralis
|Luke “glaive” Rossander
|Copenhagen Wolves
|astralis
|Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz
|Copenhagen Wolves
|Ninjas in Pajamas
|Eric “adren” Hoag
|iBUYPOWER
|Team Liquid (Coach)