North Korea cites Brazil among countries with schools worried about ‘Round 6’ | Culture

Playback/Netflix Round 6 worries schools

North Korea again criticized capitalist society on Tuesday when addressing the K-drama “Round 6”, which became the most watched series on Netflix of all time. This time, the state website “Arirang Meari” highlighted the concern generated in schools in various countries with the interest of children in the work, known abroad as “Squid Game” — including Brazil among the examples.

Squid Game is about survival in a capitalist society where you can make money if you win no matter what, or die instead. As children began to enact the violent drama, schools around the world advised children to not watching it and asking parents to take extra precautions, but they are helpless,” said the North Korean portal.

The “Arirang Meari” reported that education authorities around the world have issued warnings to parents about the inappropriate content of the South Korean drama. Other places mentioned were the United States, England, Australia, Thailand and Belgium, where students were allegedly attacked after losing a game with their classmates.

“A school in Sydney, Australia asked parents to stop their children from watching the ‘Squid Game’ as it portrays extreme violence and strong language,” he added.

Kim Jong-un’s regime’s media have previously said that K-drama portrays the “sad reality” of South Korea, marked by “corruption and immoral scoundrels” in an “unequal society where people with no money are treated like chess pieces for the rich”.

In “Round 6”, 456 people in debt or in extreme financial need are invited to join a children’s games competition with a prize equivalent to R$ 208.8 million for whoever wins the six games proposed. However, whoever loses becomes “eliminated”, being immediately killed, in scenes of violence inappropriate for children, so that the age classification was established at 16 years.