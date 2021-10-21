North Korean defector escapes Chinese prison and escape goes viral; Look

Chinese authorities offer a reward equivalent to US$ 23,000 (about R$ 125,000) for the capture of a North Korean defector who escaped from prison in the city of Jilin, in the northeast of the country, this Monday (18).

The prisoner, identified as Zhu Xianjian, entered China illegally in 2013. Three years later, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for illegal border crossing, theft and robbery, according to a court decision.

A reward notice issued by Jilin Prison said Zhu escaped Monday night after climbing a shed near a gate while inmates finished work in the yard.

The notice offers a reward of US$15,600 (about R$85,000) for information that helps police arrest Zhu. And it can reach $23,400 (about R$125,000) for clues leading directly to his arrest — nearly five times the average annual income of Jilin’s urban residents and more than nine times that of rural residents.

Zhu’s dramatic escape was captured in a surveillance video posted on Chinese social media by various state-owned media.

Remarkable pictures from N Korean who escaped from the Chinese jail and is now on the run:

In the footage, Zhu is seen climbing the shed, running across the roof and using what appears to be rope to damage the electric fence around the prison wall, causing a series of sparks. He then steps on the fence to jump over another metal fence and disappears behind the high walls as prisoners and guards look on.

Police blocked entrances to neighboring villages and conducted a house-to-house search for Zhu, according to the state-run Global Times. Another surveillance video shows Zhu rolling on the ground after jumping over a high fence. He is immobile for a while before getting up and running away.

News of Zhu’s escape has caught the public’s attention in China, where prison escapes are rare. A hashtag on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, attracted more than 22 million views, according to the Global Times.

But the censorship soon began. The reward notice has been deleted from the Jilin Prison Police’s social media account, and some hashtags and related posts have been removed from Weibo – including footage of Zhu’s escape.

According to court documents, it was past midnight on July 21, 2013 when Zhu – a coal miner – swam down the river from the north-eastern tip of North Korea to a Chinese village in the city of Tumen in Jilin Province.

Within hours, he broke into several houses in the village to steal money, cell phones, sneakers and clothes. In the third house, an elderly woman discovered him and cried for help, the court document states.

“I grabbed a knife strapped to my waist and stabbed Grandma in the back. Then I realized she was carrying a backpack. I tried to pull it out, but it wouldn’t let go, so I stabbed it a few more times,” is what Zhu reportedly said in court, according to the documents.

Zhu was arrested hours later for trying to escape in a taxi. The elderly woman suffered serious injuries but survived, he added.

While in prison, Zhu’s sentence was reduced twice – in 2017 and in 2020 – for a display of remorse, good discipline and active participation in “ideological, cultural and professional education” and work, state broadcaster CCTV reported. He would be released in August 2023.

According to Human Rights Watch, North Korean defectors who are sent back to the country face severe punishment, including torture and sexual abuse.

