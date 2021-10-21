Notary offices can now perform notarization online; See how the procedure works

One of the most sought after services in notary offices across the country is notarization, and now this function can be done digitally, avoiding queues and face-to-face travel.

Since October 18 this year, notary offices that carry out the recognition can perform the procedure using blockchain, thus meeting the demands that are mandatory in various contracts, such as rental, purchase and sale of real estate and cars and others.

In notarization, an act by which the notary, who has public faith, attests that the signature on a document corresponds to that of the person who issued it. In other words, it is a declaration by which the notary confirms the authenticity or similarity of a specific person’s signature on a document. It does not refer to the content of the document, but only to the authenticity of the signature.

How online notarization works

The notary offices are linked to the e-Notariado platform, of the Colégio Notorial do Brasil – Conselho Federal, and recognize firms using the same technology as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the blockchain.

The service is valid for recognition by authenticity, which is the case of the person who goes to the notary’s office to sign in front of the notary public, due to similarity, it is not accepted virtually and must be done in person.

How to recognize

The first step in online notarization is to have the signature open at the selected registry office. Afterwards, the applicant must have a valid notarized digital certificate, or from ICP-Brasil, the Brazilian national digital certification system.

The notarized digital certificate can be obtained free of charge at an accredited Notary Office, in person or online, by scheduling a videoconference.

Having these two requirements, just sign the original document and send it to the registry, a video call will be scheduled to confirm the applicant’s identity and civil capacity.

Completing this step, the digital signature will be requested for the validation term and the notary public then recognizes the signature on the document, which must still be withdrawn or delivered to the interested party.