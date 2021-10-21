Nurse sentenced for the death of four patients injecting air into their veins in the US

TYLER, USA – An American nurse was convicted Tuesday of the death of four patients. William Davis, 37, was accused of intentionally injecting air into the arterial passages of inpatients, which caused fatal brain damage.

The District Court in Tyler, a city outside Dallas, Texas, found the accused guilty on Tuesday. He runs the risk of being punished with the death penalty. The punishment will be defined in the next phase of the trial.

The deaths took place between 2017 and 2018, when Davis was an employee at the Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. According to The New York Times, the nurse was described as a sadist who entered the rooms of patients recovering from heart surgery and injected air into their arterial passages.

According to the publication, doctors did not understand what was happening with these patients, as they were recovering well. The worsening in the pictures of these patients was incompatible with what the exams showed.

During the trial, prosecutors presented footage from security cameras that showed Davis entering a patient’s room. About three minutes later, the heart monitor alarm went off and the victim died.

Davis was fired from the hospital in April 2018, about a month before his arrest. The nurse remains in a prison and has a bond set in the amount of U$8.75 million.