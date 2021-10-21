NZXT launches kit that makes building your PC even easier

Kits have computer components, illustrated guide and tools

choose parts for one new PC it may be alright complicated for those not familiar with the process.. Thinking about it, the NZXT launched two kits that go to facilitate the things for whom don’t want to have the headache when setting up the new computer.

Basically, the brand made a selection of parts and tools and put them in BLD kits, along with a illustrated guide on how to assemble everything. Some buyers reported that the assembly experience was made easier and it even served as a hobby to do with the children..

The kits

Starter Pro BLD Kit

This kit is the most basic of the two. But make no mistake, the Starter Pro BLD Kit manages to deliver satisfactory performance in several new generation games. The price of this model is $1,399.00.

It comes equipped with:

Intel Core i5-11400F Processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TI GPU

1TB storage on SSD M.2

16GB of RAM memory at 3200 MHz (2 of 8GB)

CPU Cooler DEEPCOOL GAMMAX GTE V2

B560 Motherboard Motherboard

NZXT H510 case

550W Bronze Power Supply

Dual Band Wi-Fi MSI Card

O Starter Pro BLD Kit has also been running the Windows 10 Home. In addition, it has two year warranty, illustrated guide to assembly and the tools needed to get your PC up and running.



Streaming Plus BLD Kit

already this Kit was developed, according to the brand, with focus on content creators. As its name suggests, it is a Dedicated PC for those who want to get started in the world of Live Stream. He therefore has a performance a little better in performing tasks and therefore it is a little more expensive. The price of Streaming Plus BLD Kit it’s from $1,599.00.

It comes equipped with:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TI GPU

Storage 1 TB on SSD NVMe M.2

16 GB RAM memory at 3200 MHz (2 of 8 GB)

CPU Cooler NZXT Kraken M22

B550 ATX Motherboard Motherboard

NZXT H510 case

650W Bronze Power Supply

O Streaming Plus BLD Kit also operates with a Windows 10 Home. Thus like Starter Pro, he has two year warranty and follow the tools and the illustrated guide for assembly.

Below, you can check the performance estimated by NZXT of the two Kits, running the games at 1080p resolution. on the left the Starter Pro BLD Kit and on the right the Streaming Plus BLD Kit.



Sale

There is no sales information for NZXT Kits in Brazil. You brand products are, mostly, sold by third-party stores. In direct conversion, the prices of the kits would be approximately R$7,824.89 for Starter Pro and R$8,943.53 the Streaming Plus.

Do you think the Kits are a good idea? Would you like other brands to do something similar in Brazil?

Source: Tom’s Hardware