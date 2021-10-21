Only Six Players Reached Major Finals With More Than One Team | DRAFT5

After a hiatus of more than two years, the Major, the greatest spectacle on the world stage of Counter-Strike, will once again have all the spotlights on you from next Tuesday (26). O PGL Major Stockholm 2021, by the way, will be the sixteenth championship signed by the Valve in the history of the sport.
And in this story that started in the distant year of 2013 in a LAN truly rooted in Sweden itself, only seven players managed the feat of reaching the finals of the most prestigious championship in Sweden. CS:GO with more than one different team.
The first to succeed, in fact, was the veteran Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko, who played in two major finals with the Natus Vincere – in Cluj-Napoca (2015) and Columbus (2016) – before taking to the Gambit to the highest place on the podium in the PGL Major Kraków 2017.
Later, Ladislav “Guardian” Kovács, another who reached the two Major Finals with the Natus Vincere, and Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer, two-time champion with the fnatic in 2015, they arrived together at the decision of the ELEAGUE Major Boston 2018 with the Make Clan, getting the silver on occasion.
Oleksandr “simple” Kostylyev is another to achieve such a feat, reaching the final of the ESL One Cologne 2016 with the Team Liquid and after the FACEIT Major London 2018. He, despite all his individual merits, was runner-up on both occasions.
Vice-champion of ESL One Katowice 2015 with the Ninjas in Pajamas, the Finnish Aleksi “allu” Jalli had time to put his country back on the Counter-Strike map under the banner of ence, the team with which he carried out a great campaign in the IEM Katowice Major 2019, getting again with the vice.
Finally, Dauren “Adren” Kystaubayev was the last to enter the select list. After being champion with the Gambit in 2017 under the leadership of Zeus, the Kazakh tried to write another fairy tale together with the FORWARD at the StarLadder Berlin Major 2019, but bumped into the astralis.