Operation rescues 116 workers in conditions analogous to slavery in Goiás

RIO – A group of 116 people who worked peeling corn for the production of cigarettes was rescued this Wednesday, in Água Fria de Goiás. The workers were facing conditions analogous to slavery, according to the Public Ministry of Labor in Goiás (MPT -GO), the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Public Defender of the Union, which coordinated the action. There were five children and teenagers working irregularly.

The farm’s employees had work hours that exceeded 12 hours, received only two meals a day – pots containing rice and a little meat – and not all workers had a bed to sleep on.

According to MPT-GO, workers were recruited in Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Piauí and São Paulo. They had no labor rights, such as payment of salary, employment contract, housing in decent conditions, regular working hours, among many others.

Accommodation of rescued workers on a farm in Goiás Photo: Reproduction/MPT-GO

MPT-GO also informed that workers received as payment only R$ 5.00 per kilo of extracted straw. Values ​​for work tools and clothing were discounted.

The workers’ routine began at 5 am, when they needed to be on the bus that took them to the harvest site. The first meal of the day was only provided at 11am. The activity required repetitive movements and was done in the sun or rain, says the MPT-GO.

The federal agency also stated that the workers were housed in precarious facilities, in shacks, many of them without internal lining, adequate sealing and minimal hygiene conditions. In fact, some preferred to be installed in tents. There were also no measures to prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

A Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC) was proposed by the MPT-GO and the DPU. If the company signed the TAC, it would have to comply with labor standards and compensate employees. However, the company – whose name was not disclosed – did not agree to sign the document.

– The MPT will file a public civil action, so that future workers hired by this company will not have their rights harmed, as well as demand that the social damages be financially repaired – said Labor Attorney Tiago Cabral, who represented the MPT at the operation.

The company has already been notified by tax auditors from the Ministry of Labor and Welfare to formalize the contracts retroactively and to pay all labor rights, which totalize R$900,000. Unemployment insurance forms were also issued for employees to receive three monthly installments of one minimum wage.