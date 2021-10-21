Paes foresees the release of masks in closed places until November 15 in Rio

RIVER – Mayor Eduardo Paes said that when he reaches 75% of the total population of Rio vaccinated against Covid-19, he intends to release masks in closed places in the city. The index is equivalent to 100% of the target population with a complete vaccination schedule. According to his projections, this should happen by November 15th.

“We follow science. On our scientific committee, we have two former ministers of Health, I have members from various institutions, such as Fiocruz. If it depended on certain sectors, it would have closed the beach. The whole world established from vaccination to opening. We have objective criteria – he said.

On the other hand, the release of masks in open places will occur when 65% coverage is reached. The forecast is for it to happen until next Tuesday. As already announced by the city. According to Paes, the two measures will only be taken if there is a court decision or worsening of the pandemic rates.

“I’m cheering, praying, and needle sticking (to get to 65 percent) next week. I respect what the Scientific Committee decides. The rules will be established by the Secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz – stressed the mayor.

Paes criticized the federal universities’ initiative to only return to face-to-face activities in 2022 when all other sectors are already returning.

The mayor admitted that he will hardly be able to bring back the 25,000 students who have not participated in in-person or virtual public school activities since March of last year.

