Palmeiras beat Ceará with Zé Rafael’s foul painting and Deyverson’s goal

Abel Ferreira decided the game with substitutions in the second half, and Palmeiras wins the second game in a row

O palm trees returned to win in brazilian. This Wednesday, in a late game for the 19th round against Ceará, at Castelão, the team from São Paulo won 2-1.

Verdão’s first goal in the match was scored by Zé Rafael, in the first-half injury time, in a beautiful free kick.

Deyverson, who entered the second half, expanded the score, breaking an 18-game straight taboo without scoring a goal. He hadn’t hit the net since June 30, against Internacional.

Cléber, at the end of the match, scored the goal of honor for Ceará in front of his fans.

Championship status

With the result, Palmeiras wins their second game in a row in the Brasileirão and goes to 46 points, moving up to third place.

Ceará, on the other hand, is in 14th place with 31 points won, but one game less yet to be played.

Zé Rafael scores in the first half

In the last move of the first half, the midfielder called the responsibility and placed the ball in the corner of the goal of Richard, who didn’t even move to try to catch the ball.

Zé Rafael, with his precise free kick, put the game in favor of Verdão.



Abel replacements decide

In the second half, Abel Ferreira took Luiz Adriano and Raphael Veiga and placed Deyverson and Gustavo Scarpa. In one of the first moves of the midfielder in the game, he placed the ball in the area for the attacker to score the second goal of the alviverde team.

Weverton saves

The São Paulo team’s goalkeeper made at least two very difficult and crucial saves in the match to guarantee the result for the Palmeiras team.

Weverton, once again, showed why he is a Brazilian national team goalkeeper.

upcoming games

Palmeiras will play again next Monday, at Allianz Parque, against Sport, for Brasileirão.

Ceará is going to Caxias do Sul to face Juventude on Saturday.

Datasheet

Ceará 1 x 2 Palms

GOALS: Zé Rafael and Deyverson (PAL); Cleber (CEA)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Rony (Breno Lopes), Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Zé Rafael) and Dudu (Veron); Raphael Veiga (Scarpa) and Luiz Adriano (Deyverson). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

CEARÁ: Richard; Igor, Luiz Otávio, Gabriel Lacerda and Kelvyn; Fernando Sobral (Fabinho), Marlon (Cléber), Vina (Jorginho) and Lima (Mendoza); Erick and Gabriel Santos (Jael) Technician: James Nunes.