Palmeiras is scheduled for the ”final” against Ceará, in Brasileirão

Alviverde team needs the victory to keep dreaming of the national title

Palmeiras enters the field this Wednesday (20), against Ceará, at Arena Castelão. The match is delayed from the 19th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A and starts at 19:00 (GMT). For a confrontation, coach Abel Ferreira selected the 11 that started.

For the duel, Abel will have the return of striker Wesley, who missed out against Internacional due to the expulsion in the draw against Bahia in the 26th round of the competition.

Speaking of suspensions, Palmeiras will return to the field next Monday (25th), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at the end of the 28th round. Therefore, some players will have to be careful not to take the third yellow card and stay out, they are: Deyverson, Gustavo Scarpa, Kuscevic, Ron and Zé Rafael, in addition to Abel Ferreira.

Commander alviverde’s embezzlement is due to Danilo, who has recovered from an injury, but improves the physical part, Gabriel Menino with a sprained left ankle, Jorge (injury to the left thigh) and Mayke (arthroscopy in the right knee).

With that, the lineup of Palmeiras has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Ron, Dudu and Luiz Adriano.