Paola Carosella announces separation from Jason Lowe after 8 years of marriage

Jason Lowe and Paola Carolsella in a video on the chef’s Youtube channel Photo: Instagram/ @paolacarosella

Paola Carosella announced this Tuesday, 19, the end of marriage with Jason Lowe. The chef had a relationship with the Irish photographer since 2013.

She announced the split on Instagram. In the post caption, the former Master Chef thanked the fans who always supported her and, therefore, decided to share the information.

“I feel like I need to tell you that my relationship with Jason is over, we’re not together anymore. The reasons and whys will always be ours, but you cheered for us, were thrilled with us, gave us support and so much love, that I feel that you are part of this story too,” he wrote.

“In a few weeks I will be 49 years old, 7X7. For those who believe in setenniums and their strength like me, it’s a unique and magical moment. I’m fine, surrounded by love, I have the best friends and partners I could have dreamed of having, a beautiful family , thousands of amazing projects underway and the feeling of having done everything I could have done, as I always have,” he said.

“The program on YouTube our kitchen continues and will always be our kitchen because it is mine and all of you. One more reason to thank all the love we receive there every day. Love then, which has plenty and overflows. Thank you,” she concluded.