Parkland, Florida, School Massacre Pleads Guilty | World

The killer, now 23, spoke at a court hearing attended by several of the victims’ relatives after answering a long list of questions from Judge Elizabeth Scherer with the objective to confirm your mental abilityl.

He faces 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, located outside Fort Lauderdale.

A judgment aimed only at defining the penalty will determine whether Cruz will be sentenced to death or life imprisonment without parole. The judge is expected to begin selecting jurors next month, in hopes that depositions can begin in January.

As several parents shook their heads, Cruz apologized, saying, “I’m sorry about what I did. …sometimes I can’t live with myself.” He also added that he would like it to be up to the survivors to determine whether he lives or dies.

Several of the victims’ parents and other relatives began to cry as they listened to the hearing via teleconference.

Cruz’s lawyers had already announced their intention to plead guilty during a hearing last week.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter died in the shooting, said he visited her grave this week to ask her for the strength to make it through Wednesday’s hearing.

“She was the strongest and wisest person I’ve ever met,” he said. “My daughter always wanted what was right. My daughter despised bullying and put herself in the middle of someone being bullied to make them stop. ”

The guilty plea paves the way for a sentencing trial in which 12 jurors will determine whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or life imprisonment without parole. Given the notoriety of the case, Scherer plans to compose the jury from thousands of potential jurors. Selection hearings are scheduled to take place throughout November and December, so that the trial actually takes place in January.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Attorney Mike Satz reported details of the killings. cross killed the 14 students and 3 high school staff members on Valentine’s Day 2018 in a seven-minute action.

He shot victims in hallways and classrooms with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Cruz had been kicked out of high school a year earlier after a history of threatening and sometimes violent behavior that dated back to preschool.

Days after the shooting, Cruz’s lawyers proposed that he plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence, saying it would spare the community from reliving the attack at the trial. But Attorney Mike Satz rejected the offer, saying Cruz deserved a death sentence and named himself lead prosecutor in the case. Satz, 79, left the state prosecutor’s post in January after 44 years, but remains chief prosecutor in Cruz’s case.