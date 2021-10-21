Participant of ‘Marriage à Cegas’, Ana Prado criticizes Shay: ‘My daughter hates him’

Much controversy and misunderstandings involve the participants of the Netflix reality show ‘Casamento à Cegas’, which debuted in early October on the platform. The couple formed in the program Ana Prado and Shayan Haghbinghomi were one of those who generated the most comments by the public on social networks and, this Wednesday (20), Ana used her Twitter to criticize Shay for using images of her daughter Antonella, 3 years old, on their social networks.

Ana Prado used the platform to talk about how Shay had published images of the program with her daughter, she had already expressed her displeasure a few days before in publication on the same social network. “Little Spoiler: My daughter hates Shayan, so I don’t want HIM using her image! The only good moments between them were what they saw, but all the participants were so proof that she didn’t feel comfortable around him. Understand?” he wrote.

She still continued. “And I’ll be damned if anyone comes along and says I want to spoil the good guy image, because, really, I just want to go on with my life in peace and know that he’s not using the image of the my daughter, because she DOESN’T LIKE HIM!”, he finished.

A spoiler: my daughter hates Shayan, so I don’t want HIM using her image! The only good moments between them were what they saw, but all the participants were so proof that she didn’t feel comfortable around him. Got it? — Ana Prado • Blind Marriage (@anapradomuack) October 20, 2021

And, really, whoever comes up with talk that I want to spoil the good guy image, because, really, I just want to go through my life in peace and know that he’s not using my daughter’s image, because she DOESN’T LIKE HIS! — Ana Prado • Blind Marriage (@anapradomuack) October 20, 2021

Shay posted an Instagram video of scenes from the Netflix reality show in which he appears playing with Ana’s daughter. In the recording, it is possible to see a girl playing jumping on the bed and then being carried on Shay’s shoulders as she walks through the apartment. In the caption of the post, he wrote: “No one in the world is going to take that smile that God gave me”.

Also according to Ana, Shay is using the platform’s images to promote his own image. “I’m talking to a lawyer, but until I resolve it, the image of my daughter in the midst of hate messages continues to be used. I’m desperate for a solution, so I’m begging for help,” she says.

The ‘Blind Wedding’ program promotes blind dates between participants and accompanies the couples that form throughout the program. They have a few weeks to really get to know each other and prepare for the wedding, which takes place at the end of the season. The highlight of the program is to see who will actually go up to the altar. The latest episodes will be available starting Wednesday (20) via Netflix.

