Passengers who filmed and failed to stop US subway rape not to be charged | World

They could be charged, according to Timothy Bernhardt, superintendent of the Upper Darby Police Department, if they actually filmed the act. According to reports, many were pointing their cell phones at the criminal – and no one used their phone to call for help.

Only when an employee of the company that operates the trains entered the car – more than 45 minutes after the attack started – did he call the police and the aggressor was arrested. The victim was referred to a hospital.

“I am appalled at those who have done nothing to help this woman,” Bernhardt told The New York Times. He explained, however, that the decision on formally prosecuting the missing witnesses rests with the Delaware County District Attorney’s office at the end of the investigation.

But the superintendent himself acknowledges that it would be “very difficult” to get the charges. Questioned by the BBC, the prosecutor’s office replied, through a spokesperson, that “at the moment, there is no expectation that charges will be brought against any passengers”.

Among the reasons would be the fact that, in several states in the US, witnesses are not required by law to intervene.

The rape took place shortly after 9 pm on Oct. 13 on a train operated by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Septa), which operates public transportation in and around Philadelphia.

“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it could have been stopped sooner if a passenger called 911,” SEPTA spokesman John Golden said in an e-mailed statement to the agency. Reuters.

Surveillance video from the car showed that the woman tried to repel her attacker, pushing him repeatedly as he initially groped her and finally sexually assaulted her.

During the 45-minute incident, other passengers pointed their cell phones at the assailant, but no one intervened.

The assailant is Fiston Ngoy, 35, who faces charges of rape, involuntary diversion from sex, sexual assault and other crimes. Ngoy, who listed his most recent address as a homeless shelter in Philadelphia, was held on bail for $18,000 (about $100,000) and has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 25, local media reported.

Ngoy says the meeting was consensual, but the woman denies it.