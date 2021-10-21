Patient accuses Prevent Senior doctor of sexual harassment in hospital

The Civil Police of São Paulo is investigating a case of sexual harassment that allegedly occurred inside one of the Prevent Senior network hospitals in São Paulo in 2020.

In the police inquiry that the CNN had access, the patient Silvia Cristina Miessa Neto Rodrigues, 56, details what would have happened on the day she had an allergic reaction and was seen in the network’s emergency room:

“(…) the investigator, who is a doctor, passed his hand on the upper inner part of her thigh, breasts, as well as began to caress her arms. Then the inquired left and when he returned, again, caressed his private parts. Also, little by little, while no one saw, he touched his penis in her hand, which took her hand away. He alleges that he held the stretcher rail and the plaintiff went around, positioning himself on the victim’s side, took his hand and placed it inside his underwear, stroking his penis, at which time the victim saw the color of his underwear (black ). He also adds that he was unable to offer resistance, as he could not speak or ask for help, as he had an allergic crisis (with the glottis closing).”

The alleged victim made this first report to the woman’s police station. Then, on August 20, 2020, she gave a second testimony giving more details of the episode. The accused is a general practitioner who has been working at Prevent Senior for three years.

He defended himself to the police five days later. Denied all charges. He stated that the place where he treated the patient was open, the procedure was accompanied by a relative and a nurse, who was dressed in protective clothing due to Covid-19 and that the height of the stretcher would also prevent the harassment from being made possible.

It was not the first time that the doctor needed to provide clarification about his conduct at the hospital. Three months before Silvia Cristina’s report, Prevent Senior informed the doctor that it had received a report of sexual harassment against him. According to the police report, he was accused through a social media message of having sexually harassed a patient. The doctor told police preventively that “a person named Bianca, who made accusations on my behalf, in the content of the message said that Bianca was with her aunt in the hospital and that she was sexually harassed by me. I hereby inform you that there was no harassment. I always worked correctly and with dedication”.

The executive director Pedro Batista Junior, who testified at the CPI on the Pandemic in Brasília, was also heard by the police. He said that there was an internal investigation and that the result was for “the person being investigated in the function, since the history and the procedure adopted were correct, and there was no conduct that would discredit him according to what was found”.

The records were sent to the Public Ministry and investigations are ongoing. The Regional Council of Medicine opened an investigation that was completed in August of that year and ordered the indictment to be closed. The patient appealed to the Federal Council of Medicine.

Sought, Prevent Senior informed that it made a rigorous internal investigation and that it did not find any irregularity committed by the doctor who, according to the company, was removed during the investigation. The company also claims that the filing by Cremesp reinforces that there were no irregularities.