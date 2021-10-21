Patrícia Pillar increases the list of layoffs and leaves Globo after 36 years

Patricia Pillar it’s another weighty name to leave the Globe. After 36 years at the network, the actress did not have her contract renewed and left the Marinho family channel.

According to information from columnist Guilherme Amado, from Metrópoles, Patrícia did not have her relationship renewed. To the publication, she said that she leaves many friends at the station and that the doors are open for future projects.

“It has been a relationship of mutual respect throughout this period. I leave many friends, a beautiful story built in partnership and the door is open for new projects”, declared the actress.

“I’ve been alternating these two types of contracts all this time. The freedom to choose the projects in which I participated has always guided me”, she stated.

trajectory on Globo

Patricia Pillar was hired by Globo in 1985 for the novel Roque Santeiro. Subsequently, he was in plots such as Sinhá Moça (1986), Rainha da Sucata (1990), Renascer (1993), Pátria Minha (1994), among other productions.

In 1996, the actress was the protagonist of O Rei do Gado. After that, he was in soap operas and series, until in 2009 he played one of his most striking characters: the villain Flora, from A Favorita.

After the success with the nine o’clock bitch, however, she was only in two more soap operas on Globo. In Lado a Lado (2012), lived the villain Constância. In O Rebu (2014), he played the powerful Angela Mahler.

Patrícia’s last work on the Rio station was three years ago, in the super series Onde Nascem os Fortes. In production, she played the long-suffering Cassia.

Patricia Pillar on the layoff list

The actress joined the list of heavyweight artists who have not had their contracts renewed and increased layoffs at Globo. Recently, the Rio channel has adopted a new hiring policy and has maintained fixed links with only a few names.

Only medallions that still star in some productions and new actors considered essential and that do not usually refuse jobs are being kept on fixed contracts.

Among the cases are Tony Ramos, Fernanda Montenegro, Glória Pires, Lilia Cabral, Susana Vieira, Rafael Cardoso, Thiago Fragoso, Juliana Paes, Paolla Oliveira, Marina Ruy Barbosa, among others.

Artists who are not considered essential, or who tend to choose works or who resist new models of bonds, have left the channel. There are recent cases like Antonio Fagundes and Bruna Marquezine, for example.

In addition to Patricia Pillar, they also left Globo recently names like Lázaro Ramos and Ingrid Guimarães. Artists, from now on, can return to the channel with contracts for work.