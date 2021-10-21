Patricia Pillar leaves TV Globo after 36 years

The actress Patrícia Pillar did not have her contract renewed with TV Globo and, 36 years after starting at the channel, she left the channel. First hired in 1985 for the soap opera São Roque Santeiro, Pillar was the protagonist of some of Globo’s biggest hits, such as “Rei do Gado”, “Mulher” and “A Favorita”.

“It has been a relationship of mutual respect throughout this period. I leave many friends, a beautiful story built in partnership and the door is open for new projects”, said the actress to the column.

In these 36 years, she has not been hired without interruption. In some periods she worked permanently and in others by work. “I’ve been alternating these two types of contracts all this time. The freedom to choose the projects in which I participated has always guided me”, he explained to the column.

flora-villa-a-favorita-10617 The villain Flora, in “A Favorita”. Woman-Patricia-Pillar-Cassia-Kiss (1) In “Woman”, alongside Cassia Kiss. globe-o-king-cattle-patricia-pillar-reproduction-tvglobo_fixed_large A boia-fria Luana, in “Rei do Gado”. patricia-pillar-at-21-years-old-in-novel-roque-santeiro In his TV debut, in São Roque Santeiro. img-574828-amores-robados20131227161388167661 In the miniseries “Amores Roubados”, with Cauã Reymond 0

In total, Pillar made 16 soap operas and several series and miniseries. Among the works, in addition to “Rei do gado” and “A favourite”, are “Miss Lady”, “My homeland”, “Reborn”, “Queen of scrap metal”, “Passione”, “Stolen Loves” and “Dangerous Liaisons ”. Pillar’s last work at the station was in the miniseries “Where the strong are born”, in 2018.

TV Globo has changed the way in which the cast is hired and has not renewed the contracts of the network’s big stars, who will now be hired only for work. Among those who did not renew with the station are names like Antônio Fagundes, Lázaro Ramos, Vera Fischer and Reynaldo Gianecchini.

