Paysandu runs over, kills Leão and advances in Copa Verde | Sport Brazil | Online Diary

With the team completely in reserve, Paysandu had no problems to beat Penarol-AM by 6 to 0, this Wednesday (20th) at the Estádio da Curuzu, in Belém, for the round of 16 of the Copa Verde. With the result, the bicolors advanced to the quarterfinals and will face Castanhal. Ruy, twice, Laércio, Rafael Grampola, Tcharlles and Thiago Santos scored the goals of the rout.

| (Photo: John Wesley/Paysandu)

The game featured the re-debut of Wilton Bezerra, the club’s definitive assistant coach, in charge of Lobo. The coach sought to provide opportunities for those athletes who are not having so many opportunities in the C Series of the Brazilian Nationals and saw their players do the job. In the end, what mattered most was the renewal of confidence and joy in Papão, who sought to react in Terceirona.

SEE HOW THE BID TO BID WAS:

First time:

Papão started the game with good intensity, but he threw himself into the attack, giving space for the opponent’s counterattacks. The Amazonians, on the other hand, closed in and waited for the robbery to come out on the counterattack and try to surprise inside Curuzu. On minute 3, Wallace received a cross inside the penalty area, dominated and did it, but Leão Azul’s center forward was ahead and the irregular position was marked.

| (Photo: John Wesley/Paysandu)

The visitors completely dominated the actions of the game until the first 15 minutes. The team of coach Edmilson de Jesus was not intimidated, showed more organization and objectivity. The scares made the Wolf wake up, calm his actions and control the midfield. After that, after a great move by Luan Santos, Laércio received a free kick and opened the scoring at Curuzu.

The Steel Squadron showed how easy it was to get on the attack when putting intensity on. Luan and Laércio moved around a lot. Penarol-AM continued looking for the equalizer and Donavan even scared at 29, but midfielder Ruy was the one to score, who kept the ball after the counterattack, took it to the middle and landed a beautiful kick. Paysandu 2 x 0 Penarol-AM.

| (Photo: John Wesley/Paysandu)

The game began to have stoppages due to medical care and cooled down. Papão continued to control the confrontation, looking for spaces and came back in danger. Penarol-AM, on the other hand, seeing their rival ahead of the scoreboard and not exposing themselves so much, began to have difficulties in their inversions. The bicolors still marked the third and fourth at the end of the stage, with Ruy, again, and Rafael Grampola, going to the break with a guaranteed spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa Verde.

Second time:

The match resumed as it had ended, with a goal. After 1 minute, Tcharlles, who had entered the break, increased the score at Curuzu. Papão continued to control the game, looking for spaces to increase the rout. Leão Azul wanted the honor and almost scored in the 13th minute, however the two-color defense saved in two divided inside the small area.

| (Photo: John Wesley/Paysandu)

The game, which was already at training pace, got even more. Paysandu stopped pressing, while Penarol-AM started to spend more time with the ball, however, they did nothing. When the bicolors had the ball, they paced the rhythm of the game and arrived at crosses. At 26, Thiago Santos received it between the defenders, dribbled the goalkeeper and scored the sixth of Papão.