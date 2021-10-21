PBH releases new vaccination schedule against COVID-19; see dates – General

Vaccination advances in Belo Horizonte with a new calendar released by the city hall (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte will anticipate the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 for adolescents with comorbidities, permanent disabilities, pregnant women, purpered women and nursing mothers. The public can attend the points to complete the vaccination schedule from this Monday (25/10).

The elderly will also be called next week for the booster dose. The same is true for certain age groups that must complete the vaccination schedule.

As always, you will need to bring your vaccination card, identity card, CPF and proof of residence in Belo Horizonte.

To be immunized, adolescents aged 15 to 12 must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. Young people aged 16 and 17 do not need a companion.

In the case of the elderly, in order to receive the booster dose, it is necessary that the application of the second dose has already passed the six-month period or that 15 days are still missing from this period.

Check out the updated schedule:



Day 21, Thursday: Second dose for 36 year olds. Only 36-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for October 28 can take the second dose on the 21st.

Day 22, Friday: Second dose for 35 year olds. Only 35-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for October 29 can take the second dose on the 22nd.

Day 23, Saturday: there will be no vaccination;

Day 25, Monday: booster dose for seniors aged 69 and 68 years old, whose second dose has completed 6 months or who are 15 days away from completing this period; and second dose for adolescents aged 17 to 12 years with comorbidities, permanent disability, pregnant women, purpera and nursing mothers.

Tuesday 26th: second dose for 34 year olds. Only 34-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for November 2 will be able to take the second dose on the 26th.

Wednesday, 27th: second dose for 31-year-olds. Only 31-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for November 3 will be able to take the second dose on the 27th.

Thursday, 28th: ​​recap of the booster dose for the elderly and health workers already called, whose second dose has completed 6 months or who have 15 days left to complete this period; recap of additional dose for people with high degree of immunosuppression already called, whose second dose has completed 28 days;

Friday, 29th: booster dose for elderly persons aged 89 and over, whose second dose has completed 6 months or who are 15 days away from completing this period; second dose for 30 year olds. Only 30-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for November 5 can take the second dose on the 29th.

Day 30, Saturday: there will be no vaccination;

AstraZeneca for seniors





People under the age of 89 who have taken AstraZeneca (Oxford/Fiocruz) must still not attend vaccination sites and must wait for the interval to take the booster dose.

To date, elderly individuals aged 89 years and over, 88 to 86 years and 81 to 68 years old have been invited to receive the booster dose.

People with a high degree of immunosuppression





In order for people with a high degree of immunosuppression to receive the additional dose, it is necessary to have taken the second dose at least 28 days ago.

Following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, users are eligible for vaccination under the conditions below:

severe primary immunodeficiency;

Cancer chemotherapy;

Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs;

People living with HIV/AIDS;

Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days;

Use of immune-response modifying drugs, such as Methotrexate, Leflunomide, Mycophenolate mofetil, Azatiprine, Cyclophosphamide, Cyclosporine, Tacrolimus, 6-mercaptopurine, Biologicals in general (infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, umakinbeumabe, abatabe, , Secukinumab, ustekinumab) JAK inhibitors (Tofacitinib, baracitinib and Upadacitinib).

Auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases;

Patients on hemodylysis;

Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases.



At the time of vaccination, this public needs to follow the following guidelines:

Present exams, prescriptions, medical report and/or medical prescription issued within 12 months before the date of the call for the additional dose, which must contain the registration number of the respective class council, in a legible form;

Present identification document with photo and CPF;

Present proof of residence in Belo Horizonte;

Not having had COVID-19 with onset of symptoms in the last 30 days.



In addition to the guidelines above, it is necessary that the public covered must present proof, which may be used: reports, declarations, medical prescriptions or medical reports (issued up to 12 months before the date of vaccination), signed and stamped, in the original version.

Places and times





The opening hours of the vaccination sites are Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points, and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points.

There are also four vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday. Just them:

UFMG Campus Sade (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efignia – Open from 12:00 to 20:00;

Pitgoras College: Rua dos Timbiras, 1.375 – Employees – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

UNA-BH: 1451 Aimors street – Lourdes – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

Faminas-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001 – Vila Clris – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Public eligible to be vaccinated at night are exclusively those called for the day in question.

The people called must be vaccinated in the places listed for each group and always check the addresses, available on the city hall portal, before going to the immunization points.

The Municipal Health Department advises the user to get vaccinated on the day of the call.

If the person goes to the units at a later date, he is liable to face queues, as the recap points are distributed in one unit by region and by type of vaccine.

