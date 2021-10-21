Peak of the Orionids meteor shower happens this week; know how to observe

Between October 15th and 29th, our planet passes through the cloud of debris left by Comet Halley, which results in one of the most awaited meteor showers of the year: the Orionids (or Orionids, if you prefer). The best time to observe the light show will be in the early hours of this Wednesday (20) to Thursday (21), when there will be the greatest amount of meteors.

The Orionids are among the fastest meteors, reaching a speed of 66 km/s when streaking the celestial horizon. That’s why they tend to leave long, persistent trails of light, which we can appreciate in the sky for a few seconds. Also, the rate is relatively high, with about 20 meteors per hour, but in 2006 and 2009, this rain produced more than 60 meteors per hour. Perhaps unpredictability is one of the most interesting things about watching rain like this.

How to observe the Orionids meteor shower

(Image: Reproduction/Stellarium)

Unfortunately, we will have a bright full moon in the sky, rising in the same direction as the constellation Orion (the radiant of rain, hence the name Orionids). Our natural satellite rises around 7pm, and rises towards the zenith (the point above us in the sky) along with Uranus, while the constellation Orion appears on the horizon around 11pm. Thus, the best time to observe the meteor shower is after midnight.

No astronomical equipment is needed to view meteors. In fact, the wider the view of the sky, the better. So, look for an open place, free from light pollution and clouds, and the spectacle can be memorable. To find the constellation of Orion, just look for the famous “Três Marias”, which form the belt of O Caçador.

The best time is around 2:00 in the morning, when the radiant will be farthest from the horizon. At this time, the constellation will be towards the northeast, below the bright Betelgeuse and above the Gemini constellation. However, look around this region as the meteors will not appear exactly there. The radiant is just where they seem to originate and serves as a reference of the direction where we can find the glowing streaks.

About Halley’s Comet

Comet P1/Halley (Image: Reproduction/W. Liller/NASA)

Comet Halley takes about 76 years to orbit the Sun once, and when it does, its volatiles evaporate and dust is blown off its surface, hence the characteristic comet tail. This comet “dirt” remains in a slow march around the Sun, preserving some of the comet’s angular momentum, and forming a “cloud” of grains the size of an olive pit.

This trail has accumulated since the first times the comet passed through here, so astronomers know how to accurately predict the date when our planet passes through the cloud, with enviable punctuality. Halley’s Comet is very famous, not only for our civilization, but also for other peoples from millennia ago. It became very popular in its last passage due to the great scientific dissemination campaigns (and even marketing, by the way).